Íslandsbanki announces a change in its financial calendar for the third quarter 2021 financial results and the publication dates for the Bank’s financial statements 2022 and scheduled date of Íslandsbanki Annual General Meeting.

Interim financial results 3Q2021 – 28 October 2021 (previously announced 27 October 2021)

Interim financial results 4Q / Annual accounts 2021 – 10 February 2022

AGM 2022 – 17 March 2022

Interim financial results 1Q2022 – 5 May 2022

Interim financial results 2Q2022 – 28 July 2022

Interim financial results 3Q2022 – 27 October 2022

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

