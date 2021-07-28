checkAd

Islandsbanki hf. Change in financial calendar for the third quarter 2021 financial results and financial calendar for 2022

Íslandsbanki announces a change in its financial calendar for the third quarter 2021 financial results and the publication dates for the Bank’s financial statements 2022 and scheduled date of Íslandsbanki Annual General Meeting.

Scheduled dates are stated below:

Interim financial results 3Q2021 – 28 October 2021 (previously announced 27 October 2021)

Interim financial results 4Q / Annual accounts 2021 – 10 February 2022

AGM 2022 – 17 March 2022

Interim financial results 1Q2022 – 5 May 2022

Interim financial results 2Q2022 – 28 July 2022

Interim financial results 3Q2022 – 27 October 2022

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.





