Goldcliff Completes Airborne Geophysics at Ainsworth Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that Precision GeoSurveys Inc. has completed an airborne survey at the Ainsworth silver project located near Kaslo, B.C. Precision flew approximately 500-line kilometres collecting high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM data.

Field crews are currently on the ground conducting follow up sampling and prospecting. Preliminary sampling last fall confirmed the high grade nature of the historic No 1 and Silver Hoard mines (see Goldcliff news release dated January 6, 2021). The No. 1 mine was the largest silver producer in the Ainsworth camp and B.C. Minfile records report a recovered grade of 49.6 oz per ton silver. The Silver Hoard is located 800 metres north of the No. 1. Although Minfile records list it as a producer, it would be better understood today as a prospect bulk sample. The recorded grade at Silver Hoard was just over 101 oz per ton silver.

Further exploration activity will be designed around the Direct Shipping exploitation model. Ainsworth is approximately 120 kilometres from the Teck-Cominco smelter in Trail, B.C. There are also several small flotation mills in southern B.C.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.





