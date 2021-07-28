Goldcliff Completes Airborne Geophysics at Ainsworth Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that Precision GeoSurveys Inc. has completed an airborne survey at the Ainsworth silver project located near Kaslo, B.C. Precision flew approximately 500-line kilometres collecting high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM data.



Field crews are currently on the ground conducting follow up sampling and prospecting. Preliminary sampling last fall confirmed the high grade nature of the historic No 1 and Silver Hoard mines (see Goldcliff news release dated January 6, 2021). The No. 1 mine was the largest silver producer in the Ainsworth camp and B.C. Minfile records report a recovered grade of 49.6 oz per ton silver. The Silver Hoard is located 800 metres north of the No. 1. Although Minfile records list it as a producer, it would be better understood today as a prospect bulk sample. The recorded grade at Silver Hoard was just over 101 oz per ton silver.