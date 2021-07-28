DMG Adds New Hosting Client with 2,000 S19 Pro Antminers

This shipment consists of S19 Pro miners, which operate at 110 TH/s consuming 3,250 watts of clean (hydroelectric) energy, adding an additional 220 PH/s to DMG's overall operating hashrate under management. The Antminer S19 Pro Series is the latest generation of ASIC miners designed with advanced technology, improving operations and ensuring long-term operations for future mining.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX ) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it has been engaged by a new client to host 2,000 Bitcoin miners. All miners are expected to arrive at DMG’s 85 megawatt (MW) Christina Lake, BC Data Centre this week. DMG plans to install all 2,000 miners in the coming weeks, managed by DMG’s Blockseer Mine Management software once deployed.

DMG’s CEO Sheldon Bennett commented, “This hosting agreement, in combination with DMG’s recent purchase of 2,450 Bitcoin ASIC miners from this hosting client, is essential to executing DMG’s Core Infrastructure strategy. DMG is continuing to develop its relationships with long-term hosting clients through not only hosting equipment, but also looking for ways to work together on larger future DMG growth projects to conserve our capital and decrease deployment time by having ready clients able to deploy capital quickly on our projects.”

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally (ESG) friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains.

