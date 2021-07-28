Value Exchange International, Inc. Announces Expected Payment Date for Cash Dividend

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCQB: VEII), a provider of information technology services for businesses in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Manila, today announced that the expected payment date for the previously announced one time cash dividend of $0.005 per share of Common Stock is July 30, 2021. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record of April 16, 2021.

About Value Exchange: Value Exchange International, Inc. (“Company”) is a U.S. public holding company headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing China, Manila and Kuala Lumpur. Company provides integrating, market-leading Point-of-Sale/Point-of-Interaction (POS/POI), Merchandising, CRM & Reward, Locational Based (GPS & Indoor Positioning System (IPS)) Marketing, Customer Analytics, and Business Intelligence solutions. Company’s retail POS solutions process tens of millions of transactions per year at approximately 20,000 retail outlets in Asia.