Auction details treasury bills

Auction date August 04, 2021

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-11-17 5,000 103 SE0016609440 2022-06-15 5,000 313 SE0016102057

Settlement date August 06, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 04, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se