checkAd

American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 16:30  |  43   |   |   

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back into the world together. Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Jenna Ortega join AE’s current headliners Addison Rae, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, for a cast that represents authenticity and optimism. New fashion trends coupled with innovative designs, fits, and fabrics inspire customers to make a statement in their AE Jeans. This back-to-school season, AE will continue to lead the industry through innovative virtual shopping experiences with partners Snapchat and Bitmoji to connect with customers through augmented reality and digital expression.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005672/en/

American Eagle BTS ’21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Campaign featuring Addison Rae, Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Caleb McLaughlin Photo Credit: AEO, Inc.

American Eagle BTS ’21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Campaign featuring Addison Rae, Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Caleb McLaughlin Photo Credit: AEO, Inc.

“As we celebrate the excitement of being back together, American Eagle’s ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign symbolizes the brand’s continued mission to inspire positivity and support our customer’s freedom to be their truly unique self,” said Jennifer Foyle, President – Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “We cannot wait to share our new denim styles—like high-waisted flare and baggy Mom jeans for her, and the continual comfort and flexibility of Athletic and Airflex for him—plus we have an amazing assortment of hoodies, baby polo tees, and flannels for versatile outfitting. This season, we are inspired by the optimism of young people as they head back to school and use their hallways as fashion runways.”

Innovative Virtual Shopping Experiences

  • AE, in partnership with Snapchat, is launching the Dress Yourself augmented reality experience. A first-of-its-kind experience, users are now able to try on and shop selected looks from the AE Back-to-School Collection in augmented reality using the self-facing camera.
  • Together with Bitmoji, AE is introducing its first-ever digital clothing line with the help of its back-to-school cast. Users worldwide can check out Addison, Chase, Caleb, Jenna and Madison’s individual Bitmoji avatars, outfitted in campaign looks, and dress their own Bitmoji in the AE x Bitmoji Collection on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app.

About the Future Together. Jeans Forever campaign

Seite 1 von 3
American Eagle Outfitters Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste