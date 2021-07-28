American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back into the world together. Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Jenna Ortega join AE’s current headliners Addison Rae, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, for a cast that represents authenticity and optimism. New fashion trends coupled with innovative designs, fits, and fabrics inspire customers to make a statement in their AE Jeans. This back-to-school season, AE will continue to lead the industry through innovative virtual shopping experiences with partners Snapchat and Bitmoji to connect with customers through augmented reality and digital expression.
American Eagle BTS ’21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Campaign featuring Addison Rae, Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Caleb McLaughlin Photo Credit: AEO, Inc.
“As we celebrate the excitement of being back together, American Eagle’s ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign symbolizes the brand’s continued mission to inspire positivity and support our customer’s freedom to be their truly unique self,” said Jennifer Foyle, President – Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “We cannot wait to share our new denim styles—like high-waisted flare and baggy Mom jeans for her, and the continual comfort and flexibility of Athletic and Airflex for him—plus we have an amazing assortment of hoodies, baby polo tees, and flannels for versatile outfitting. This season, we are inspired by the optimism of young people as they head back to school and use their hallways as fashion runways.”
Innovative Virtual Shopping Experiences
- AE, in partnership with Snapchat, is launching the Dress Yourself augmented reality experience. A first-of-its-kind experience, users are now able to try on and shop selected looks from the AE Back-to-School Collection in augmented reality using the self-facing camera.
- Together with Bitmoji, AE is introducing its first-ever digital clothing line with the help of its back-to-school cast. Users worldwide can check out Addison, Chase, Caleb, Jenna and Madison’s individual Bitmoji avatars, outfitted in campaign looks, and dress their own Bitmoji in the AE x Bitmoji Collection on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app.
About the Future Together. Jeans Forever campaign
