American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back into the world together. Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Jenna Ortega join AE’s current headliners Addison Rae, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, for a cast that represents authenticity and optimism. New fashion trends coupled with innovative designs, fits, and fabrics inspire customers to make a statement in their AE Jeans. This back-to-school season, AE will continue to lead the industry through innovative virtual shopping experiences with partners Snapchat and Bitmoji to connect with customers through augmented reality and digital expression.

