OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of Axie Infinity Shards, or AXS, which is an ERC-20 governance token for the Axie Universe. Developed by Axie Infinity, a virtual world full of fierce, adorable pets called "Axies." These digital creatures are put to the battlefield, or kept as collectibles, in exchange for cryptocurrencies with real value.

OKEx

AXS deposits, withdrawals and spot trading for AXS/USDT are all now available. as well as margin, savings and USDT-margined perpetual swaps.

AXS holders can claim rewards via staking and participation in the game or governance voting. Not exclusive to a specific Axie game, players can also earn AXS from the Axie Infinity Universe family tree or related campaigns.

"I played a lot of computer games when I was younger, which made my creative thoughts unstoppable. Yet, with the rise of smartphones, mobile games have dominated the gaming universe," reflected OKEx CEO Jay Hao. "I have always been amazed at what these small devices can do — because when I first got a cell phone, it was merely a mode of communication." 

As for Axie Infinity, Hao commented:

"We are happy to list AXS. Axie Infinity shares an extremely intriguing goal of decentralization becoming real to the community. This is something we should all appreciate."

For more information, please visit here.

END

About OKEx

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges. OKEx has innovatively adopted blockchain technology to reshape the financial ecosystem and offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, solutions and trading tools on the market. Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 regions across the globe, its mission is to empower every individual through the promotion and advancement of cryptocurrencies globally. In addition to the exchange, it serves its users with OKEx Insights, a research arm that is at the cutting edge of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency industry. With its extensive range of crypto products and services, its unwavering commitment to innovation, and its local operations to serve its users better, OKEx strives to eliminate financial barriers and realize a world of financial inclusion for all. 

