checkAd

heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 16:30  |  46   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce a Nationwide Media Blitz spanning six months.The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce a Nationwide Media Blitz spanning six months.

Foto: Accesswire

The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction with New to The Street TV show spans 6 months and several media outlets. It will include 660 National commercial spots on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC, 110 per month, and it includes 156 digital billboards, running 15 second ads 3-times per hour located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The commercials will air in primetime slots from 6 AM - 7 PM. The commercials are slated for 30 and 15 second spots. The commercial spots will have access to reach in excess of over 300 million homes. This does not account for the internet reach of these commercials on various social media outlets and internet websites around the world.

According to CEO, Ashley Sweat, the media blitz campaign comes at the perfect time for heliosDX. As heliosDX is preparing to launch a National Sales and Marketing/Branding Campaign using Verb's state of the art interactive sales and marketing platform. We expect the National Media spots, combined with our virtual approach will bring significant awareness to the heliosDX Brand, and as an alternative to other National Diagnostic companies. We anticipate a growth in revenues to result from this initiative. This a major step for heliosDX in branding itself as a National Laboratory alternative that can provide the same clinical outcomes for Urinalysis, Behavioral Urinalysis, Infectious Disease (PCR), and Allergy. At the same time offering First-In-Class Physician, Clinic and Patient customer service and satisfaction.

The commercial production is currently ongoing. We expect to review the first run of the commercial next week. The anticipated launch of the commercial campaign is slated for early to Mid-August.

RushNet, Inc. recently acquired heliosDX as the first step to bring value to shareholders. The company progressed in the last few months with increased revenues and increased net income and plans future acquisitions to further bolster company and shareholder value. heliosDX is currently under a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a privately held laboratory which is expected to bring combined annual revenues to approximately $16,000,000 annually, with an expected estimated annual revenue of $25,000,000 after 12 months of combined operations.

Seite 1 von 2
RushNet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce a Nationwide Media Blitz spanning six months.The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Optec International’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Weshield Posts Q1 and Q2 Revenues of $40 Million ...
Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, KRON, RNN...
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21heliosDX Announces First Board Member upon Split-Off of RushNet, Inc and RushNet Share Conversion
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21RushNet, Inc Closes the Acquisition of heliosDX which Brings Significant Revenues to the Company
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21RushNet, Inc with heliosDX Announces Roadmap Update, Dividend Enhancements, and Acquisition Update
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Accesswire | Analysen