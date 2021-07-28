heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce a Nationwide Media Blitz spanning six months.The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction …

The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction with New to The Street TV show spans 6 months and several media outlets. It will include 660 National commercial spots on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC, 110 per month, and it includes 156 digital billboards, running 15 second ads 3-times per hour located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The commercials will air in primetime slots from 6 AM - 7 PM. The commercials are slated for 30 and 15 second spots. The commercial spots will have access to reach in excess of over 300 million homes. This does not account for the internet reach of these commercials on various social media outlets and internet websites around the world.

According to CEO, Ashley Sweat, the media blitz campaign comes at the perfect time for heliosDX. As heliosDX is preparing to launch a National Sales and Marketing/Branding Campaign using Verb's state of the art interactive sales and marketing platform. We expect the National Media spots, combined with our virtual approach will bring significant awareness to the heliosDX Brand, and as an alternative to other National Diagnostic companies. We anticipate a growth in revenues to result from this initiative. This a major step for heliosDX in branding itself as a National Laboratory alternative that can provide the same clinical outcomes for Urinalysis, Behavioral Urinalysis, Infectious Disease (PCR), and Allergy. At the same time offering First-In-Class Physician, Clinic and Patient customer service and satisfaction.

The commercial production is currently ongoing. We expect to review the first run of the commercial next week. The anticipated launch of the commercial campaign is slated for early to Mid-August.

RushNet, Inc. recently acquired heliosDX as the first step to bring value to shareholders. The company progressed in the last few months with increased revenues and increased net income and plans future acquisitions to further bolster company and shareholder value. heliosDX is currently under a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a privately held laboratory which is expected to bring combined annual revenues to approximately $16,000,000 annually, with an expected estimated annual revenue of $25,000,000 after 12 months of combined operations.