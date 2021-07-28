Cadence Tensilica Xtensa Processors Address Most Stringent Automotive Functional Safety Requirements with Full ISO 26262 Compliance to ASIL-D

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that SGS-TÜV Saar has independently certified that Cadence Tensilica Xtensa processors with FlexLock capability meet the ISO 26262:2018 standard to ASIL-D, the highest level possible under the Automotive Safety Integrity Level rating. The functional safety certification spans from base microcontroller to high-performance DSP, each with a configuration option for FlexLock to provide increased random fault protection and developed following a robust safety process to protect against systematic faults. Tensilica Xtensa processors with FlexLock are well suited for the automotive market and tailored for AI, vision, radar, lidar, audio, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and control applications.

“Cadence Tensilica FlexLock processors optimized for automotive applications are among the first in the industry to achieve full compliance with ASIL-D functional safety standards,” said Wolfgang Ruf, head of functional safety for semiconductors at SGS-TÜV Saar. “Certification to our comprehensive assessment in accordance with the ISO 26262:2018 standard for ASIL-D systematic and random fault avoidance is a testament to the high functional safety quality of Cadence’s IP. SoC designers are assured that their designs using functional safety-certified Tensilica processor IP can achieve compliance with the automotive industry’s stringent safety-critical requirements.”

Key to ASIL-D compliance is the new FlexLock capability, which adds lockstep support to the flexible and extensible Xtensa processor architecture. Lockstep is a proven method for increasing safety in software execution by providing redundancy of the core logic at the hardware level. Not only does it provide the support needed to achieve ASIL-D certification, but FlexLock also gives design teams the ability to accommodate two cores running independently in ASIL-B solutions. In addition, the FlexLock solution allows the option of running local memories and caches of two cores in lockstep, achieving even greater levels of protection against memory faults.

“Innovation in functional safety features will continue to be critical in meeting the emerging trends and requirements of the automotive industry,” said Robert Dunnigan, ADAS MCU program manager at NXP. “We are pleased that Cadence is adding important functional safety mechanisms such as its FlexLock dual-core lockstep capability to its Tensilica IP product line.”