Ameriprise’s Commitment to Supporting Women Attracts Advisor with Over $200 Million in Client Assets

Financial advisor Kim Latimer, CFP recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) from Merrill Lynch in Houston, Texas with $211 million in client assets. Latimer was attracted to Ameriprise’s commitment to supporting women, and the depth of the resources the firm provides to serve her clients well. Ameriprise branch manager Britt Kornmann supports the team.

Kim Latimer, CFP, Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of Kim Latimer.

Latimer started considering a move two years ago. She interviewed nine different firms, evaluating them against clear criteria, notably that the firm had a supportive culture, had deep resources to take care of her clients with sophisticated means, and importantly, was not owned by a bank. She found Ameriprise rose to the top in each of these categories after receiving a call from Kornmann and flying to the firm’s home office in Minneapolis to meet personally with many members of senior leadership.

Reflecting on her decision to move firms, Latimer said, “I thought I had wrapped up my due diligence when I received a call from Britt Kornmann. The fact that she was female surprised me because I had all men recruiting me from other firms. I was so impressed with Britt’s knowledge and honesty, and Ameriprise’s commitment to and support for women advisors. Mentors have played a role in helping me reach this point in my career, and I’m excited to connect with other talented advisors here to grow, inspire, and learn from one another.”

“It’s our vision to become the firm of choice for women advisors, and we’re thrilled to attract high caliber advisors like Kim to the Ameriprise family,” said Kornmann. “She exemplifies the best of what it means to be an Ameriprise advisor, which is to compassionately and comprehensively provide clients the advice they need to feel confident about their future.”

Decision to join Ameriprise was best for advisor and her clients

Latimer serves high-net worth clients, many of whom have trusts or need help settling estates and handling complex financial matters. She felt confident joining Ameriprise because she felt the decision was best for both the future of her practice and her clients due to the firm’s client-first culture, financial planning capabilities, and broad investment platform.

“I was very impressed to learn about all of the great things Ameriprise had to offer me as an advisor, including the option to go independent someday without my clients needing to change account numbers or without me needing to go to all the trouble. The more I would dig, the more positive nuggets emerged in terms of what Ameriprise could do for my clients,” said Latimer.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

________________________________

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

Wertpapier


