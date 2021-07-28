checkAd

Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

Fleming Island, Florida, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, released an update in its entirety by its largest shareholder, Overwatch Partners, Inc. Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s CEO stated, “We feel it’s important for all our shareholders to understand our commitment and involvement in Blockchain. As a participant in PulseChain, our shareholders should be kept aware of its progress.” 

Overwatch Partners, Inc. (“Overwatch”), a venture capital home office, business incubator service specializing in technology and blockchain companies, and the largest shareholder of Everything Blockchain, has recently taken the lead in the sacrifice position with more than $31 million in PulseChain, an Ethereum fork. In addition to its initial commitment, Overwatch maintains liquidity to more than double its participation in PulseChain. PulseChain is a new Blockchain-based cryptocurrency ecosystem that offers significant enhancements over the legacy Ethereum platform. With just six days remaining during the sacrifice phase of PulseChain, approximately $700 million has been committed to PulseChain with 40,000 participants. The PulseChain platform will be the largest platform launch and largest airdrop, or initial distribution, in the history of Blockchain.  

The native token of PulseChain will be Pulse [Symbol: PLS] which can be bought and sold on both the Ethereum and PulseChain platforms after the sacrificial period. There is a 17-day sacrificial period, scheduled to conclude at midnight on August 2, 2021, at which time the PulseChain network will launch after a quiet period giving time for PulseChain to establish validators and distribute PLS tokens.   

Christian “Rackham” Rishel, a founding partner of Overwatch Partners, and the entire Overwatch team stand committed to PulseChain in support of Richard Heart, Hex and PulseChain founder and crypto-markets guru.  Overwatch fully endorses the decision to support the SENS Research Foundation, and we are excited to learn that more than $25 million was raised in donations as part of PulseChain’s initial sacrifice phase. The SENS Research Foundation works to develop, promote, and ensure widespread access to therapies that cure and prevent the diseases and disabilities of aging by comprehensively repairing the damage that builds up in our bodies over time. They are redefining the way the world researches and treats age-related health issues, while inspiring the next generation of biomedical scientists.

Disclaimer

