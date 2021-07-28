checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire Rick Gibson as Director, Strategic Initiatives

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the hiring of Rick Gibson as Director, Strategic Initiatives.

Rick Gibson has had a 46-year career building businesses, founded/co-founded several successful technology companies, and advised over 75 others. Rick is a Senior Investor Partner at Sustainability Partners (SP), an investor in large infrastructure projects for municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, airports and other public entities. SP has dozens of well-known customers with over $500M in projects underway. SP provides HVAC, boilers, chillers, LED lighting, windows, roofs, motors, pumps, meters, elevators, solar, broadband, EV’s, water and waste systems, all with zero customer capital, via a month-to-month utility service agreement. This is completely off-balance-sheet, not debt, and covers maintenance costs, known as “Infrastructure-As-A-Service”.

Since 1999, Rick has served as Managing Director of HOT Ventures, a "mentor capital fund" for the Southwest U.S., that invests in/advises fast-growth companies, in domains from Ballistic Armor to Agriculture, including IT, Healthcare, Sustainability and Media. Rick’s been involved with several companies including Idealab, the world’s leading tech incubator in the 1990’s.

Rick wrote for Inc.com for several years (see: www.inc.com/author/rick-gibson) and is a long-time columnist for BizAZ magazine. Rick has been an investor, advisor or board member in dozens of innovation companies including: AgriTrak, AppTech Fund, Avisere, Beamz, The Book Patch, Bourque Industries, BrightGuest, Clear2there, CopperKey, Decon7, EquiSight, Flypaper, Funding Universe (now Lendio), Imagenomics, LabTrack, LifeBot, Medipacs, MedSphere, Mobile Authentication Corp (MAC), MojoVideo, MSDx, NetWorth, NFusion, NuvoMed, Octopi, Real Time Companies, Sokikom, StrongWatch, Wizzax, World Wide Wheat and Zero Waste Wines. He was a limited partner in Solstice Capital II (one of the largest venture capital funds in Arizona). Rick has several times been a judge for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

