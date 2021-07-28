DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire Rick Gibson as Director, Strategic Initiatives

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the hiring of Rick Gibson as Director, Strategic Initiatives.



Rick Gibson has had a 46-year career building businesses, founded/co-founded several successful technology companies, and advised over 75 others. Rick is a Senior Investor Partner at Sustainability Partners (SP), an investor in large infrastructure projects for municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, airports and other public entities. SP has dozens of well-known customers with over $500M in projects underway. SP provides HVAC, boilers, chillers, LED lighting, windows, roofs, motors, pumps, meters, elevators, solar, broadband, EV’s, water and waste systems, all with zero customer capital, via a month-to-month utility service agreement. This is completely off-balance-sheet, not debt, and covers maintenance costs, known as “Infrastructure-As-A-Service”.