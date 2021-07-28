First Northwest Bancorp Appoints Gabriel Galanda to its Board of Directors

PORT ANGELES, Wash., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (“Company”) (NASDAQ: FNWB), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank” or “First Fed”), today announced that David Blake will be retiring from the Board of Directors effective September 28, 2021. At the same time, the Board announced the appointment of Gabriel S. (“Gabe”) Galanda to the Boards of Directors for the Company and First Fed. Mr. Blake has served on each Board since 2005.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors we thank Dave for his many years of valuable service, and we wish him the very best as he enters retirement,” said Stephen E. Oliver, Chairperson of the Boards. “At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Gabe to our Boards. The combination of his legal expertise, his commitment to the betterment of the communities we serve, and his knowledge of the needs of the traditionally underserved within those communities will be of great value to the future deliberations of our Board. ”