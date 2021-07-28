checkAd

United Health Foundation Launches $3.3 Million Partnership with North Olympic Healthcare Network to Improve Behavioral Health Care on the Olympic Peninsula

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has established a three-year, $3.3 million grant partnership with the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN), a federally qualified health center (community health center) serving Clallam County. NOHN will help to improve access to care with the goal of improving behavioral health for children and adults in the Port Angeles area. Washington’s rural counties have disproportionately fewer health care resources than larger, urban counties, according to a 2021 Washington State Primary Care Needs Assessment.

According to America’s Health Rankings 2020 Health of Women and Children Report, the teen suicide rate in Washington and nationwide has increased by nearly 25% since the 2017 report. The state also ranks 43rd for youth anxiety, 44th for youth alcohol use and 46th for illicit drug use by youths, with studies showing national behavioral and mental health challenges have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 380,04€
Hebel 11,33
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 453,51€
Hebel 10,64
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Mental health has been an increasing concern for adults and children in Washington, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue,” said Sue Birch, Washington Health Care Authority director. “Through this partnership, members of the Port Angeles community will have better access to the care and resources they need.”

NOHN will provide behavioral health and primary care services to 1,000 students in grades K-12 via a mobile medical unit, and offer behavioral health education to students and their parents. The partnership will also enable NOHN to expand the Port Angeles Community Paramedicine program to support individuals who frequently utilize the local emergency department (ED) for nonemergency behavioral health or substance misuse issues, and connect them to more personalized health resources.

“We know how important it is to be able to access care when needs arise for children and adults,” said Dr. Alka Atal-Barrio, chief medical officer of The Everett Clinic/Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company. “UnitedHealth Group is committed to helping ensure every person has access to high-quality, affordable health care that meets their unique needs as we help build a modern, high-performing health system that works better for everyone.”

UnitedHealth Group is committed to expanding access to care, improving health care affordability, enhancing the health care experience and achieving better health outcomes. Partnering with key stakeholders, the company works to advance health equity, build healthier communities and support ongoing response efforts to COVID-19. Since 2019, UnitedHealth Group has invested over $36 million in strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations and other community partners to improve behavioral health. Specifically, this partnership will proactively help individuals access the behavioral and medical resources they need, prevent over 400 avoidable visits to the ED and, most importantly, improve health outcomes. Additionally, the partnership is expected to drive a tenfold increase in the number of students accessing behavioral health services, and reduce the stigma about behavioral health among children and families.

“We are excited by this opportunity to leverage community collaborations and innovative mobile delivery models to bring much needed behavioral and primary care services to those in greatest need, wherever they are,” said Dr. Michael Maxwell, CEO of the North Olympic Healthcare Network. “This impactful grant funding and partnership with the United Health Foundation will help us address critical behavioral health needs in our students earlier and with fewer barriers, while also supporting community outreach to adults who are struggling with behavioral and chronic medical conditions.”

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Health Foundation Launches $3.3 Million Partnership with North Olympic Healthcare Network to Improve Behavioral Health Care on the Olympic Peninsula The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has established a three-year, $3.3 million grant partnership with the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN), a federally qualified health center …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Health Plan of Nevada Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits in Nevada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $300,000 to Nonprofits in Nebraska
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $300,000 to Nonprofits in Kansas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $300,000 to Nonprofits in Tennessee
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $500,000 to Nonprofits in Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits in Mississippi
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $200,000 to Nonprofits in Ohio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $300,000 to Nonprofits in South Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $2.25 Million to Nonprofits in the Mid-Atlantic Region
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21UnitedHealthcare Donates $750,000 to Nonprofits in Michigan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten