checkAd

Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 17:00  |  41   |   |   

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that comedian, actress and She Ready Foundation Founder, Tiffany Haddish, will host the official WWE SummerSlam After Party on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. The exclusive, invite-only event is presented by Pure Life Purified Water and will feature WWE Superstars, celebrity guests and influential business partners.

In support of Tiffany Haddish and her monumental efforts, WWE will be making a financial contribution to the She Ready Foundation to help build a better life for children living under the foster care system.

“I’m really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I’ve never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I’ve definitely helped a lot of foster kids,” said Tiffany Haddish.

“WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

Founded in 2019, The She Ready Foundation is a 501c3 verified non-profit whose mission is to protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, suitcases, mentoring, and counseling. The She Ready Foundation serves as the voice of foster children suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of Haddish, a former foster youth, that, "Every child who is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams,” the She Ready Foundation aspires to help make this happen through collaborative partnerships. The foundation currently hosts an entertainment industry-based internship program in Los Angeles, donates suitcases to foster kids through a partnership with Travelpro and more.

SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Seite 1 von 3
World Wrestling Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) geht es weiter aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that comedian, actress and She Ready Foundation Founder, Tiffany Haddish, will host the official WWE SummerSlam After Party on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. The exclusive, invite-only event is presented by Pure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21WWE and Blumhouse Partner to Develop ‘The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21WWE Kicks off 2022 in Atlanta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21SummerSlam to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide for the First Time Ever
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21WWE & TikTok Launch SummerSlam Ring Announcer Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21WWE to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21WWE Friday Night SmackDown Heads to Rolling Loud Miami 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live at the Garden
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten