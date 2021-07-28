checkAd

New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Findings Reveal COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been the Ultimate Digital Transformation Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 17:05  |  26   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the results of a global survey revealing that 2020 drove a large-scale push for application modernization. As organizations scrambled to support fully distributed workforces and securely integrate new cloud-native data platforms and collaboration apps into already complex ecosystems, many cranked their existing application modernization efforts into overdrive.

According to the survey, The State of Application Modernization, 71% of respondents say at least one out of four applications are undergoing active modernization, and 24% say more than half of all their applications are underdoing modernization. Most organizations have already paid a price for dragging their feet, over half of respondents say delaying application modernization has resulted in failures to meet compliance requirements (56%) and/or to scale critical services when required (51%).

“The results paint a clear and consistent picture,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “Organizations of all sizes and across all industries have firmly bought into digital transformation and are actively pursuing strategies of continuous application modernization. In fact, many have already experienced direct consequences from moving too slowly – which may explain why nine out of ten organizations say their appreciation for the business value of applications has increased.”

The global survey included 1400+ respondents in IT and non-IT business units, from companies with $300M annual earnings and above, including both decision makers and application users.

The State of Digital Transformation

Most respondents described their digital transformation journey as actively “in-progress” (65%) and “at a similar place to their peers” (57%). Just over half said they have “a system in place to coordinate cross-functional modernization activities,” with “digital initiatives extending beyond a single business unit” (53%). Public sector respondents were more likely to describe their digital transformation as “basic” or lagging.

On average, organizations now host 38% of all workloads on public cloud, surpassing private cloud (35%) and on-premises data centers or colocation (27%). This breakdown was remarkably consistent across both business size and industry vertical.

Application Modernization Priorities

Government and manufacturing organizations were more likely to focus on modernizing enterprise software, while retail businesses were more likely to prioritize customer-facing applications and digital content management systems.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Findings Reveal COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been the Ultimate Digital Transformation Test SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the results of a global survey revealing that 2020 drove a large-scale push for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board