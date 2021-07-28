New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Findings Reveal COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been the Ultimate Digital Transformation Test

According to the survey, The State of Application Modernization, 71% of respondents say at least one out of four applications are undergoing active modernization, and 24% say more than half of all their applications are underdoing modernization. Most organizations have already paid a price for dragging their feet, over half of respondents say delaying application modernization has resulted in failures to meet compliance requirements (56%) and/or to scale critical services when required (51%).

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the results of a global survey revealing that 2020 drove a large-scale push for application modernization. As organizations scrambled to support fully distributed workforces and securely integrate new cloud-native data platforms and collaboration apps into already complex ecosystems, many cranked their existing application modernization efforts into overdrive.

“The results paint a clear and consistent picture,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “Organizations of all sizes and across all industries have firmly bought into digital transformation and are actively pursuing strategies of continuous application modernization. In fact, many have already experienced direct consequences from moving too slowly – which may explain why nine out of ten organizations say their appreciation for the business value of applications has increased.”

The global survey included 1400+ respondents in IT and non-IT business units, from companies with $300M annual earnings and above, including both decision makers and application users.

The State of Digital Transformation

Most respondents described their digital transformation journey as actively “in-progress” (65%) and “at a similar place to their peers” (57%). Just over half said they have “a system in place to coordinate cross-functional modernization activities,” with “digital initiatives extending beyond a single business unit” (53%). Public sector respondents were more likely to describe their digital transformation as “basic” or lagging.

On average, organizations now host 38% of all workloads on public cloud, surpassing private cloud (35%) and on-premises data centers or colocation (27%). This breakdown was remarkably consistent across both business size and industry vertical.

Application Modernization Priorities

Government and manufacturing organizations were more likely to focus on modernizing enterprise software, while retail businesses were more likely to prioritize customer-facing applications and digital content management systems.