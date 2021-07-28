checkAd

Vianet Selects DZS Fiber-to-the-Home Solutions to Deliver Powerful Broadband to Rural Ontario

Regional broadband leader leverages resilient, cost-effective DZS fiber access technology to make high-speed connectivity a reality for underserved Canadians in the Township of Carling and beyond

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Vianet, a Sudbury, Ontario-based communications service provider, has selected its fiber-to-the-home technology to bring high-capacity broadband access networks to hundreds of residents of the Township of Carling, a traditionally underserved rural community in northern Ontario, Canada.

“This project marks a major milestone for our subscribers in the Township of Carling area, who are now enjoying faster, more stable and more affordable network connections at a time when robust digital connectivity is of unprecedented importance for rural families,” said Will Gasteiger, President and Founder of Vianet. “At Vianet, our roots are in rural Canada, and helping bring reliable broadband to rural Canadians is our mission. These projects are made possible by our fruitful partnership with DZS, whose technology we have trusted for over 20 years, Canada’s Center of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), who helped fund the project, the Township of Carling, and the homeowners themselves.”

To bring high speed internet to the Township of Carling, Vianet brought a 10Gbps GPON fiber link to a disused, 280-foot tower in nearby Parry Sound, where it had previously established fiber. Vianet constructed a new tower at the Township of Carling and linked the two via a 1Gbps microwave signal. They brought fiber to subscribers’ premises from there, as dense tree cover prevented linking homes to the tower directly. Current service levels are 50Mbps down/10Mbps up for internet with no data caps. Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN) provided 50% of the initial funding due to the project’s unique approach. While the original project scope was 80 homes, it quickly expanded to all 240 homes in the catchment area. Vianet has applied to government funding programs to extend their fiber to a further 89 homes. Vianet is also involved with DZS in multiple other projects serving approximately 25 rural communities that are also already deployed or in the planning phase.

