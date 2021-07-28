checkAd

Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and International Expansion with Acquisition of UK-Based ATM Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 17:29  |  27   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services, is pleased to announce that, effective at the opening of markets on Friday, July 30, 2021, the common shares of Bitcoin Well will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer under the symbol "BTCW". In addition, we have now expanded into international markets through the acquisition of a privately-held, UK-based ATM operator, Paradime LTD o/a AlphaVend.

New Listing Details

Prior to and in connection with the listing of Bitcoin Well common shares on the TSXV, our Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the TSXV and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile. We announced the closing of our arm’s length qualifying transaction (the “Transaction”) on June 14, 2021, along with the conversion of the subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced $7.0 million private placement offering (the “Offering”). The TSXV issued its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the Transaction on July 28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to begin this next phase of evolution for Bitcoin Well as we embark on life as a public company. We believe our listing will help to raise the profile of Bitcoin Well for new prospective investors and other market participants, who can also learn more about bitcoin and its role in aiding individuals to achieve financial sovereignty,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Through our non-custodial model, we offer bitcoiners a secure and safe platform to buy and sell bitcoin, and will continue to pursue expansion of our Bitcoin ATM network, while also seeking to enhance our service offerings as a means of supporting our growth trajectory.”

Current and prospective investors and other interested parties can access investor-related information for Bitcoin Well, including a current corporate presentation, through the following link: https://investors.bitcoinwell.com.

Paradime LTD Acquisition Details

By acquiring Paradime LTD o/a AlphaVend – currently the second largest Bitcoin ATM operator in the UK – Bitcoin Well now owns and operates 26 machines across England, Scotland and Wales. This offers an established presence in key metropolitan centres such as London, Manchester and Glasgow. Given the Paradime LTD assets are currently operating under a temporary registration through the provisional license, Bitcoin Well will cease UK operations should any licensing changes occur that would result in non-compliance with regulations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and International Expansion with Acquisition of UK-Based ATM Operator EDMONTON, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board