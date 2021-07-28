Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and International Expansion with Acquisition of UK-Based ATM Operator

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services, is pleased to announce that, effective at the opening of markets on Friday, July 30, 2021, the common shares of Bitcoin Well will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer under the symbol " BTCW ". In addition, we have now expanded into international markets through the acquisition of a privately-held, UK-based ATM operator, Paradime LTD o/a AlphaVend.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of Bitcoin Well common shares on the TSXV, our Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the TSXV and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile. We announced the closing of our arm’s length qualifying transaction (the “Transaction”) on June 14, 2021, along with the conversion of the subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced $7.0 million private placement offering (the “Offering”). The TSXV issued its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the Transaction on July 28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to begin this next phase of evolution for Bitcoin Well as we embark on life as a public company. We believe our listing will help to raise the profile of Bitcoin Well for new prospective investors and other market participants, who can also learn more about bitcoin and its role in aiding individuals to achieve financial sovereignty,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Through our non-custodial model, we offer bitcoiners a secure and safe platform to buy and sell bitcoin, and will continue to pursue expansion of our Bitcoin ATM network, while also seeking to enhance our service offerings as a means of supporting our growth trajectory.”

Current and prospective investors and other interested parties can access investor-related information for Bitcoin Well, including a current corporate presentation, through the following link: https://investors.bitcoinwell.com.

Paradime LTD Acquisition Details

By acquiring Paradime LTD o/a AlphaVend – currently the second largest Bitcoin ATM operator in the UK – Bitcoin Well now owns and operates 26 machines across England, Scotland and Wales. This offers an established presence in key metropolitan centres such as London, Manchester and Glasgow. Given the Paradime LTD assets are currently operating under a temporary registration through the provisional license, Bitcoin Well will cease UK operations should any licensing changes occur that would result in non-compliance with regulations.