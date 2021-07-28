checkAd

Change of Control for ZetaDisplay's bond loan

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF through Alpha Acquisition AB has communicated by flagging notice that they own more than 50 percent of the shares and votes in ZetaDisplay AB (publ).

This means that a change of control has taken place in accordance with the terms of ZetaDisplay's bond loan, which expires in March 2023, which the bondholders will be informed about. The terms and conditions are available on ZetaDisplay's website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/offers.

Malmö, 28 July 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 768-75 41 77
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

Attachment





