Change of Control for ZetaDisplay's bond loan

Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF through Alpha Acquisition AB has communicated by flagging notice that they own more than 50 percent of the shares and votes in ZetaDisplay AB (publ).



This means that a change of control has taken place in accordance with the terms of ZetaDisplay's bond loan, which expires in March 2023, which the bondholders will be informed about. The terms and conditions are available on ZetaDisplay's website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/offers.