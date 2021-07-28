checkAd

DSV, 899 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 899

On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 4,000 million, as described in Company Announcement No. 883.

The share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-60 2,602,465   1,462.15   3,805,187,454
61: 26 July 2021   44,100   1,529.40   67,446,540
62: 27 July 2021   41,385   1,514.75   62,687,929
63: 28 July 2021   42,590   1,518.48   64,672,063
Accumulated trading for days 1-63 2,730,540   1,464.91   3,999,993,986

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 4,326,844 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.93% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

 

 

 

Attachment





