DSV, 899 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

The share buyback programme has now been concluded.

On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 4,000 million, as described in Company Announcement No. 883.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-60 2,602,465 1,462.15 3,805,187,454 61: 26 July 2021 44,100 1,529.40 67,446,540 62: 27 July 2021 41,385 1,514.75 62,687,929 63: 28 July 2021 42,590 1,518.48 64,672,063 Accumulated trading for days 1-63 2,730,540 1,464.91 3,999,993,986

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 4,326,844 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.93% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment