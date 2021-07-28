3D Systems Announces Sale of Medical Simulation Business - Simbionix

checkAd

  • Divestiture results from company’s singular focus on additive manufacturing while enabling creation of global leader in medical simulation and training

  • 3D Systems will emerge with industry leading scale, breadth of technology, financial performance, and a strong balance sheet for future investment

  • Transaction will complete company’s divestment initiative with priority now on growth and margin expansion as a leader in additive manufacturing

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its medical simulation business, Simbionix, to Surgical Science Sweden AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market:SUS), a leading supplier of virtual reality simulators for medical training, for a purchase price of $305 million, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. This action will complete 3D Systems’ initiative to divest non-core businesses in order to focus exclusively on its strategic purpose as the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.

“Over the last several months, 3D Systems has divested a number of assets that are not core to our industry-leading additive manufacturing solutions business,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “The final of these is our Simbionix business, under the leadership of Ran Bronstein, which has secured a strong position in the medical simulation, training and robotic surgery market. As the Simbionix team now joins forces with Surgical Science, I believe their future will be even brighter, with increased scale and an ability to leverage the core strengths of both businesses in a growing medical simulation market.” Dr. Graves continued, “The proceeds from this sale, combined with previously announced divestitures, will leave us in a strong position, with a cash balance of approximately $500 million and no debt. Having reorganized the company into two business units - Healthcare and Industrial Solutions - and restructured to drive operational efficiencies over the last year, we now move forward expecting strong organic growth and profitability, at both a gross margin and EBITDA margin level, and positive operating cash flow capable of sustaining the investments needed to meet increasing customer demand for additive technology. With our scale, our industry-leading breadth of technology, which spans polymer and metal solutions, and an applications focus that is proving successful in accelerating customer adoption of additive manufacturing, we are very well positioned to remain a leader in the additive manufacturing industry.”

