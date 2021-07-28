CNP Assurances H1 Net Income EUR 690 Million

(PLX AI) – CNP half year net income EUR 690 million.half year EBIT EUR 1,547 millionPremium income EUR 16.3 billionStrong momentum in the Savings/Pensions segment across all geographiesConsolidated SCR coverage ratio of 219% at 30 June 2021 (up 11 …

half year EBIT EUR 1,547 million

Premium income EUR 16.3 billion

Strong momentum in the Savings/Pensions segment across all geographies

