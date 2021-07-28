CNP Assurances H1 Net Income EUR 690 Million
(PLX AI) – CNP half year net income EUR 690 million.half year EBIT EUR 1,547 millionPremium income EUR 16.3 billionStrong momentum in the Savings/Pensions segment across all geographiesConsolidated SCR coverage ratio of 219% at 30 June 2021 (up 11 …
(PLX AI) – CNP half year net income EUR 690 million.half year EBIT EUR 1,547 millionPremium income EUR 16.3 billionStrong momentum in the Savings/Pensions segment across all geographiesConsolidated SCR coverage ratio of 219% at 30 June 2021 (up 11 …
- (PLX AI) – CNP half year net income EUR 690 million.
- half year EBIT EUR 1,547 million
- Premium income EUR 16.3 billion
- Strong momentum in the Savings/Pensions segment across all geographies
- Consolidated SCR coverage ratio of 219% at 30 June 2021 (up 11 points vs 31 December 2020)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare