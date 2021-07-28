checkAd

Carrefour Half-Year Financial Report

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that it has filed today its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021 with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available on the company’s website www.carrefour.com (section Regulated information / 2021 Half-Year Financial Report).

This Half-Year Financial Report consists on the business review for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2021, the summary consolidated financial statements for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2021, the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information and the statement of the persons responsible.

