2Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 2020 PROFITABILITY After tax profit (loss), ISKm 5,431 1,245 9,046 (131) 6,755 Return on equity 11.6% 2.8% 9.7% (0.1%) 3.7% Net interest margin (of total assets) 2.4% 2.6% 2.4% 2.7% 2.6% Cost-to-income ratio¹ 49.9% 57.5% 50.6% 60.1% 54.3% Cost of risk (0.42%) 1.03% (0.12%) 1.28% 0.91% 30.6.21 31.3.21 31.12.20 30.9.20 30.6.20 BALANCE SHEET Loans to customers, ISKm 1,089,723 1,029,415 1,006,717 970,309 933,320 Total assets, ISKm 1,446,860 1,385,235 1,344,191 1,328,724 1,303,256 Risk exposure amount, ISKm 924,375 954,712 933,521 942,339 923,133 Deposits from customers, ISKm 765,614 698,575 679,455 698,610 681,223 Customer loans to customer deposits ratio 142% 147% 148% 139% 137% Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio² 2.1% 2.4% 2.9% 3.3% 3.6% LIQUIDITY Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), for all currencies 187% 172% 196% 136% 179% Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), for all currencies 122% 119% 123% 113% 117% CAPITAL Total equity, ISKm 190,355 185,471 186,204 182,509 179,722 Total capital ratio 22.9% 21.9% 23.0% 22.2% 22.2% Tier 1 capital ratio 20.1% 19.2% 20.1% 19.4% 19.4% Leverage ratio 12.4% 12.6% 13.6% 13.4% 13.4%

Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki

We are pleased to report that Íslandsbanki’s profit in the second quarter was ISK 5.4bn, with an annualised return on equity of 11.6% which is above the Bank’s target. Net impairment on financial assets was positive, amounting to ISK 1.1bn, a turnaround from a net impairment charge for the second quarter last year which was heavily impacted by COVID-19. Net fee and commission income is a good deal stronger compared to same period last year and the cost to income ratio is just under 50%. The loan book growth continues with 8% increase from year-end. The real estate market is robust, and we see an increase in mortgages but also in loans to both SMEs and large corporates.

The second quarter was an eventful one as the Bank’s shares were listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on 22 June - the largest initial public offering in Iceland. The Bank’s flotation saw record participation from investors with a huge oversubscription resulting in the largest shareholder base of any listed company in Iceland.

