Coil FIRST- HALF 2021 SALES UP BY 6.5%

28.07.2021, 17:45   


FIRST- HALF 2021 SALES UP BY 6.5% 

SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN TOLLING SALES: +16%

Brussels, 28 July 2021 (17.45) - COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces sales of €12.4 million for the first half of 2021, up 6.5% compared to the first half of 2020. The strong recovery in Tolling Sales (+16%), with a particularly dynamic second quarter (+39.6%), offset a slowdown in Package Sales (-18%), impacted by longer delivery times, particularly to Asia. It should be noted that margins on subcontracting activities are much higher than those on Package activities, which include metal.

  • Sales evolution by quarter and by activity

(€M) 2021 2020 Variation
Q1 5,91 5,65 + 4,6 %
Q2 6,54 6,04 + 8,3 %
Half-year total 12,45 11,69 + 6,5 %
Of which      
Tolling Sales 9,86 8,52 + 15,7 %
Package Sales1 2,59 3,17 - 18,2 %


  • Recovery in Tolling Sales in the second quarter

Tolling Sales (€9.9M) were up 16% in the first half of 2020 and accounted for 79.2% of half-year sales, compared with 72.9% the previous year. After a period of prolonged destocking in the European distribution chain, the Company's sales growth was particularly strong in the second quarter (+39.6%), driven by strong demand in the construction and architectural end markets. This recovery is nevertheless restrained by longer production and delivery times for anodising quality aluminium due to the very high demand from rolling mills in other sectors. Stock levels at metal distributors and rolling mills remain at historically low levels.

  • A cyclical downturn in Package Sales

Package Sales, whereby the Company supplies continuously anodised aluminium directly to the end customer, decreased by 18% to €2.6M due to a negative base effect and accounted for 20.8% of half-year sales, compared with 27.1% the previous year. Sales in Europe and Russia were strong, while they were impacted in Asia by the Company's difficulty in physically supporting these high growth markets due to the COVID-19 crisis. Regular visits are essential to support the marketing of pre-anodised aluminium and to combat counterfeit products. In addition, lengthy delivery times for aluminium from rolling mills in Europe, as well as a lack of logistical capacity to the Asian market, have made the product less attractive at the moment due to delivery delays.

