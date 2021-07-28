checkAd

MedinCell Announces the Availability of Its 2020/2021 Universal Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) (FR0004065605 - MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, announces today the filing of its 2020/2021 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the French market authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under the reference R. 21-040.

The universal registration document notably includes:

  • the annual financial report for the year ending on March 31, 2021;
  • the management report;
  • the CSR report;
  • the report on corporate governance; and
  • the proposed text of the resolutions to be submitted to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of September 9, 2021.

This universal registration document may be consulted on the Company’s website (invest.medincell.com), “Investors” section, and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

