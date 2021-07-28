checkAd

Carrefour Invests in Cajoo to Speed up Quick Commerce in France

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 17:45  |  16   |   |   

The Carrefour group (Paris:CA) announces today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations in order to acquire a minority stake in the startup Cajoo, the French specialist of everyday grocery delivery in under 15 minutes.

Founded in February 2021, Cajoo is the pioneer on the French quick commerce market. Only five months after its launch, it is already operating in ten cities in France and has more than 100,000 users. Thanks to its network of dark stores and its teams of salaried order pickers and delivery staff, Cajoo currently offers delivery of nearly 2,000 food and non-food products in under 15 minutes, over extensive operating hours.

Carrefour itself is a leading company on the home delivery market, pioneering in particular the express delivery segment (most notably by offering its services on leading delivery platforms), as well as e-commerce solutions for town centers, where it launched and developed pedestrian pick-up points.

With this investment, Carrefour will pursue its ecommerce ambitions while keeping pace with emerging consumer trends. The investment will include an exclusive industrial partnership, focused in particular on replenishment and operational logistics in Cajoo's dark stores.

This round of funding will enable Cajoo to speed up its development in France and Europe, while leveraging Carrefour's operational expertise so it can optimise its model and expand its services.

“Carrefour’s investment in Cajoo is a new milestone in the Group's digital roadmap. Quick commerce is an underlying market trend that emerged during lockdown and is now increasingly established in consumers' habits, in all of Carrefour’s geographies. As the leader in home delivery in France, Carrefour is capturing this new trend and is exploring with Cajoo all value-creating strategic opportunities on this new high-growth segment", said Elodie Perthuisot, the Carrefour Group's Executive Director of E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation.

“We are delighted with this structural partnership with Carrefour, which will help us shore up our leadership position in quick commerce in France and speed up our development in Europe. Cajoo will be able to offer a completely new consumer experience thanks to its agility and technology, bolstered by Carrefour's logistics and operational expertise", said Henri Capoul, co-founder and CEO of Cajoo.

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of over 13,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. The Group recorded revenue of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Cajoo

Cajoo is the French on-demand shopping delivery app created in 2021 by Henri Capoul, Guillaume Luscan and Jérémy Gotteland. Customers can purchase a wide range of everyday groceries at attractive prices, and get them delivered in under 15 minutes.

Cajoo is currently available in ten cities in France: Paris, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Levallois-Perret, Boulogne-Billancourt, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montpellier, Nice.

The app is available for free from the App Store and from Google Play.

Delivery fee: €1.95; free for orders of €40 and above.

For more information, visit www.cajoo.eu, or find us on Twitter (@cajooapp), Instagram (@cajooapp), and Linkedin (Cajoo).

