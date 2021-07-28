Eastern Bank Foundation Partners With Community Organizations To Increase Last Mile Vaccination Outreach and Access in Gateway Cities of Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Eastern Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank, recently announced an additional $2 million in COVID-19 support to increase last mile vaccination outreach and access. Vaccination rates, while progressing, also highlight the inequities experienced in communities of color within Gateway Cities of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Eastern Bank Foundation is collaborating with community health centers, foundations, community organizations and other companies to address the disparities and reach populations living in cities with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases to get them access to the vaccine. Philanthropic support is provided in three areas: