COFACE SA David Gansberg joins the Board of Directors

Paris, 28 July 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: David Gansberg joins the Board of Directors

At its meeting on 28 July 2021, the Board of Directors of COFACE SA co-opted David Gansberg, Chief Executive Officer, Global Mortgage Group at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch), as a non-independent director at the Board of Directors of COFACE SA.

He takes the place of Benoît Lapointe de Vaudreuil who leaves the Board to focus on his other professional responsibilities.

There are no other changes to Coface's Board of Directors. It has 10 members, 4 women and 6 men, the majority (6) of whom are independent directors.

Biography

David Gansberg

David Gansberg was named Chief Executive Officer of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Global Mortgage Group, which provides mortgage insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis, on March 1, 2019.

From February 2013 through February 2019, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Mortgage Insurance Company. From July 2007 to February 2013, Mr. Gansberg was Executive Vice President and a director at Arch Reinsurance Company. Prior to that, he held various underwriting, operational and strategic roles at Arch Reinsurance Ltd. and Arch Capital Services Inc., where he joined in December 2001. Prior to joining Arch, Mr. Gansberg held various positions with ACE Bermuda and Cigna Property and Casualty. He holds a B.S. in Actuarial Mathematics from the University of Michigan.

CONTACTS
 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Saphia GAOUAOUI
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91
saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

 

Corentin HENRY
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 23 94
corentin.henry@coface.com 		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2020, Coface employed ~4,450 people and registered a turnover of €1.45 billion.

www.coface.com


 

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

 

