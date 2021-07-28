Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces its unaudited turnover for the second quarter of 2021 covering the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021 and for the first half of 2021.

NB: Unless otherwise stated, any growth in turnover mentioned is quoted at a constant exchange rate and consolidation scope.

NB: In accordance with the Group’s new managerial organisation implemented on 1 January 2021, the Group’s turnover is now presented as two clusters, France and International, in order to reflect the evolution of business after the different disposals in 2019 (including the business’ in Poland, sold on 21 October 2020 and Moncigale, sold on 16 February 2021).

Sales* for first half of 2021

in €M H1 2020 Organic growth Exchange rate

effect H1 2021 Organic growth

(excl. exchange

rate) Published growth

(inc. exchange rate) France



38.3



0.8



0.0



39.1



2.0%



2.0 % International



48.5



-5.8



-0.8



41.9



-12.0%



-13.5 % MBWS TOTAL 86.8 -5.0 -0.8 81.0 -5.8% -6.7 %

* Application of IFRS 5 ‘Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations:’ pre-consolidation adjustments relating to the businesses sold (Poland and Moncigale)