Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 2021 First-Half Net Sales

Charenton-le-Pont, 28 July 2021

Turnover for 1st half of 2021 

  • Sales for the first six months excluding Poland and Moncigale: €81M (-5.8%)
  • Sales excluding non-recurring items*: Up 3.5%
    (*adjusted for the positive one-off effect of bulk ethyl alcohol sales in Lithuania in 2020 and of the stock pipeline build linked to the new third-party distribution agreement introduced in the USA on 1st January 2020)
  • France: positive H1 sales but momentum reversed in Q2 as On Trade sales picked up at the expense of Off Trade sales
  • International: a recovery of sales in certain key markets including the UK, in a cluster still affected by Covid measures restricting On Trade sales, and a marked decline in bulk sales in Baltic countries

NB: Unless otherwise stated, any growth in turnover mentioned is quoted at a constant exchange rate and consolidation scope.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces its unaudited turnover for the second quarter of 2021 covering the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021 and for the first half of 2021.

NB: In accordance with the Group’s new managerial organisation implemented on 1 January 2021, the Group’s turnover is now presented as two clusters, France and International, in order to reflect the evolution of business after the different disposals in 2019 (including the business’ in Poland, sold on 21 October 2020 and Moncigale, sold on 16 February 2021).

Sales* for first half of 2021

in €M H1         2020 Organic growth Exchange rate
effect 		H1 2021 Organic growth
(excl. exchange
rate) 		Published growth
(inc. exchange rate)
France

38.3

0.8

0.0

39.1

2.0%

2.0 %
International

48.5

-5.8

-0.8

41.9

-12.0%

-13.5 %
MBWS TOTAL 86.8 -5.0 -0.8 81.0 -5.8% -6.7 %

* Application of IFRS 5 ‘Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations:’ pre-consolidation adjustments relating to the businesses sold (Poland and Moncigale)

Disclaimer

