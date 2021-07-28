Cofinimmo H1 Net Result from Core Activities EUR 103 Million
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo half year net result from core activities EUR 103 million, up 17%.
- New outlook for the net result from core activities – group share for 2021: higher than 7.00 EUR per share, taking into account the dilutive impact of the possible conversion of convertible bonds maturing next September
- ▪ Confirmation of the budgeted gross dividend for the 2021 financial year, payable in 2022: 6.00 EUR per share, up compared to 2020
