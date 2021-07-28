checkAd

Cofinimmo H1 Net Result from Core Activities EUR 103 Million

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021, 17:41   

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo half year net result from core activities EUR 103 million, up 17%.New outlook for the net result from core activities – group share for 2021: higher than 7.00 EUR per share, taking into account the dilutive impact of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo half year net result from core activities EUR 103 million, up 17%.
  • New outlook for the net result from core activities – group share for 2021: higher than 7.00 EUR per share, taking into account the dilutive impact of the possible conversion of convertible bonds maturing next September
  • ▪ Confirmation of the budgeted gross dividend for the 2021 financial year, payable in 2022: 6.00 EUR per share, up compared to 2020
