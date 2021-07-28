A total number of 32 777 612 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 23 800 voting rights attached to the 23 800 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Jacquet Metals SA Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

