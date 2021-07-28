checkAd

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 28, 2021 – FULL APPROVAL OF THE RESOLUTIONS  

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 28, 2021 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that its shareholders held today an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on first notice, under the chairmanship of Mr. Eric Meurice.

 

A 74.9% quorum was reached and all resolutions proposed by our Board of Directors were approved. Shareholders notably approved:

  • the appointment of Mrs. Françoise Chombar and Mrs. Shuo Zhang as directors for three years;
  • the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Eric Meurice and Mr. Satoshi Onishi as directors for three years;
  • the ratification of the co-optation of Mrs. Guillemette Picard as a director for a year;
  • the compensation paid during or granted for the fiscal year to Mr. Paul Boudre, Chief Executive Officer and to Mr. Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  • the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the Chief Executive Officer and for the Directors; and
  • adoption of a purpose (“raison d’être”) and its enshrinement in the Company's bylaws: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

 

The slideshow of the Shareholders’ General Meeting and detailed result of the vote are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com) under the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021. The minutes of the meeting will be soon available under the same section of the Company’s website.


 

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

 

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

 

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

 

For additional information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

 

Steve Babureck

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27 

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com

  		Media Contact:

 

Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

 

 

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 67,379,088.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

 

 

