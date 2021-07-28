ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 28, 2021 – FULL APPROVAL OF THE RESOLUTIONS  

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 28, 2021 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that its shareholders held today an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on first notice, under the chairmanship of Mr. Eric Meurice.

A 74.9% quorum was reached and all resolutions proposed by our Board of Directors were approved. Shareholders notably approved:

the appointment of Mrs. Françoise Chombar and Mrs. Shuo Zhang as directors for three years;

the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Eric Meurice and Mr. Satoshi Onishi as directors for three years;

the ratification of the co-optation of Mrs. Guillemette Picard as a director for a year;

the compensation paid during or granted for the fiscal year to Mr. Paul Boudre, Chief Executive Officer and to Mr. Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors;

the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the Chief Executive Officer and for the Directors; and

adoption of a purpose (“raison d’être”) and its enshrinement in the Company's bylaws: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

The slideshow of the Shareholders’ General Meeting and detailed result of the vote are available on the Company’s website ( www.soitec.com ) under the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2021 - O&EGM July 28, 2021. The minutes of the meeting will be soon available under the same section of the Company’s website.





