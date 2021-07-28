Generix Group - First Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022 +12% of growth
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, July 28, 2021
Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12%
Continued commercial momentum
Sustained pace of new SaaS contract signature
Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the first quarter of its 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Quarter ended
June 30
|Change
|Unaudited (K€)
|2021
|2020
|SaaS
|8 186
|7 916
|3%
|Maintenance
|4 646
|4 467
|4%
|Licenses
|1 177
|522
|125%
|Software revenues
|14 009
|12 905
|9%
|Consulting Services
|7 234
|6 008
|20%
|Revenues
|21 243
|18 913
|12%
Over the past quarter, Group revenues amounted to €21.2 million, up 12% compared to Q1 2020-2021 and up 6% compared to the pre-health crisis level (€20.1 million in Q1 2019-2020).
Achieved in a still uncertain sanitary context, this performance is mainly driven by:
- The dynamic performance of North America (+78%), Benelux (+31%) and Portugal (+26%);
- Strong license sales on the installed base in France, and also a significant new signature in North America with a customer specialized in the production and distribution of vegetable meat;
- Confirmation of the return to a normative level of Consulting & Services activity (+13% vs Q1 2019-2020).
This sales momentum, in line with what was seen in previous quarters, illustrates the strength of the Generix Group model and the relevance of its solutions to the expectations of supply chain and digitalization markets.
Q1 new SaaS signatures: 1,7 M€
|Quarter ended June 30
|Var. Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020
|Unaudited (K€)
|2021
|2020
|New SaaS contract signing (ACV*)
|1 664
|533
|212%
*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.
