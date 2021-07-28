checkAd

Generix Group - First Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022 +12% of growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 18:01  |  38   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 28, 2021

Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12%

Continued commercial momentum

Sustained pace of new SaaS contract signature

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the first quarter of its 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12%

  Quarter ended
June 30 		Change
Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020
SaaS 8 186 7 916 3%
Maintenance 4 646 4 467 4%
Licenses 1 177 522 125%
Software revenues 14 009 12 905 9%
Consulting Services 7 234 6 008 20%
Revenues 21 243 18 913 12%

Over the past quarter, Group revenues amounted to €21.2 million, up 12% compared to Q1 2020-2021 and up 6% compared to the pre-health crisis level (€20.1 million in Q1 2019-2020).

Achieved in a still uncertain sanitary context, this performance is mainly driven by:

  • The dynamic performance of North America (+78%), Benelux (+31%) and Portugal (+26%);
  • Strong license sales on the installed base in France, and also a significant new signature in North America with a customer specialized in the production and distribution of vegetable meat;
  • Confirmation of the return to a normative level of Consulting & Services activity (+13% vs Q1 2019-2020).

This sales momentum, in line with what was seen in previous quarters, illustrates the strength of the Generix Group model and the relevance of its solutions to the expectations of supply chain and digitalization markets.

Q1 new SaaS signatures: 1,7 M€

  Quarter ended June 30 Var. Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020
Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020
New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 664 533 212%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generix Group - First Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022 +12% of growth PRESS RELEASE Paris, July 28, 2021 Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12% Continued commercial momentum Sustained pace of new SaaS contract signature Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board