AAP, Inc. Today Announces a 50/50 Partnership with North Star Developers, LLC

APP, Inc. President and CEO Paul Bakajin commented, "This new partnership is a much-welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of diverse businesses and enhances our prospects for achieving our current goals. So far this year, we have added two new businesses which, I believe, will significantly add to our growth and financial strength. It is my goal to provide the company with solid business opportunities with attractive growth potential. I want to keep on adding and building the company as we move toward a great future.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAP, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPJ) today announced that the company has entered into an agreement to organize a 50/50 partnership with North Star Developers, LLC. for the purpose of acquisition, development, engineering and construction of residential and commercial real estate as well as any related services provided to the general public.

The Company’s portfolio of businesses keeps growing: debt collection, infrastructure construction, and now, with North Star Developers, real estate acquisition and development. My team and I are driven to build a company with strong revenue and lines of business that will provide financial strength and responsible but aggressive growth. A lot of progress has been made since I became CEO of the company and we have only just begun. Coming soon will be a redesigned company website, and we have many company updates in the works.”

To better reflect the company’s new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s Twitter account @TheRealAAPJ in order to better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The Company’s new website is www.app-inc.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.