BIC Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%; Says Won't Repeat in Second Half Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 17:59 | 27 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 17:59 | (PLX AI) – BIC Q2 revenue EUR 505.7 million, up 21%.Q2 EPS EUR 1.53Flame for Life performance boosted by an exceptional start to the year in US Pocket and Utility Lighters, which BIC says we don't expect to repeat in the second half

Says we upgrade our Net Sales outlook and now expect to deliver +9% to +11% total Net Sales growth at constant currencies



