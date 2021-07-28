Alstom combined Shareholders’ Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

28 July 2021 – Alstom’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, took place today, July 28 2021, in Paris at Châteauform’ Le 28 George V, 28 avenue Georges V, and was broadcasted live on Alstom’s website.,

The Shareholders’ Meeting was the opportunity to review the highlights of the fiscal year 2020/21, the progress of Bombardier Transportation integration and to present Alstom in Motion (AiM) 2025 strategic plan, built on proven AiM strategy and significantly enlarged Group profile.