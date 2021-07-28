checkAd

Alstom Sa Option for payment of dividends 2020/21 in shares / Calendar and terms

28.07.2021   

Option for payment of dividends 2020/21 in shares
Calendar and terms

ALSTOM
Société Anonyme with share capital of €2,603,304,935
Headquarter: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

28 July 2021 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, which took place today, approved the dividend related to the 2020/21 fiscal year for an amount of €0.25 gross per share, and has decided to offer to each shareholder an option, with respect to 100% of the dividends attached to the shares owned by such shareholder, for payment of such dividend to be made in cash or in new shares. The Alstom’s shareholders will be able to receive dividend, depending on their choice, either in cash, or in new Alstom shares.

Calendar for dividend payment:

  • Ex-dividend date: 2 August 2021
  • Opening date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 4 August 2021
  • Closing date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 25 August 2021

(Shareholders not exercising their option at the latest by 25 August 2021 inclusive, will be paid their dividend fully in cash).

  • Results of option for dividend payment in new shares: 27 August 2021
  • Dividend payment date in cash, delivery of the new shares: 31 August 2021

Terms of dividend payment:

Shareholders wishing to opt for the payment of dividends in shares will have to request such payment method from the financial intermediaries empowered to pay the dividend or from BNP Paribas Securities Services, holding the Company’s direct registered form shares accounts, for those shareholders holding direct registered form shares. Any shareholder who has not elected for its dividends to be paid in shares at the latest by 25 August 2021 inclusive, will be paid his/her dividend fully in cash.

The issue price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend has been set at €34.21. This price corresponds to 90% of the average quoted prices of the shares for the twenty trading days preceding the General Meeting, less the net amount of this dividend, and rounded up to two decimal places.

If the amount of the net dividend in respect of which the shareholder exercises its option does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately lower whole number of shares plus a cash balancing payment.

The maximum number of new shares to be issued for the purposes of dividend payment in shares is
2 718 050 shares representing around 0.7% of the share capital and 0.7% of the exercisable voting rights of Alstom on the basis of share capital and voting rights on 30 June 2021.

