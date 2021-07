Recording of Rover Metals Webinar Available

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a video recording of Judson Culter, CEO, going through Rover's July presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, is now available on Rover’s website: https://www.rovermetals.com/pitchdeck/pitchdeck.html



