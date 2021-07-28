checkAd

Recording of Rover Metals Webinar Available

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a video recording of Judson Culter, CEO, going through Rover's July presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, is now available on Rover’s website: https://www.rovermetals.com/pitchdeck/pitchdeck.html

About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.

