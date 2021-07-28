checkAd

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ Grocery Stores Within the Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Pittsburgh, PA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced their Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time,” will launch its Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas.

A major retail food distributor, Gia Russa based in Youngstown, Ohio, acquired twelve pallets of Pizza Fusion’s Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas last week. Gia Russa will deliver Pizza Fusion’s Gluten-Free “Four Cheese” Pizza, Gluten-Free “Founders Pie” and Gluten-Free & Vegan Pizza “The Vegan” starting this week.

Duane L. Audo, Head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “I have spent the past 30+ years in the food industry representing many Gourmet specialty products and I have known GMPR’s Mr. Vowler since 1995. About a year ago he told me about this new line of Gluten-Free Beets, Spinach and Broccoli crust frozen pizzas he was creating, and I was intrigued from the beginning. In January, he showed me the final packaging and by February, I was able to sample the final pizzas. One bite and I was sold! I had never eaten a Gluten-Free pizza that I have enjoyed. Let alone a Frozen Vegan Pizza. These Pizza Fusion Pizzas are spectacular, not only personally, but as claimed by our retailers.  

My opinion of the pizza’s quality and future market success has been verified by every taste demo we have conducted. Every grocery & convenience store where we have cooked and demoed the pizzas has absolutely loved each of these unique pizzas and has agreed to offer them to their customers. Gia Russa will use their sales team to start offering our Gourmet pizzas to the 500+ grocery stores they currently service.”    

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at a grocery store near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust.

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, cherry tomatoes imported from Italy, diced red onions, and fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust.

“The Vegan” Pizza is “what’s for dinner” if your family is looking for a restaurant-quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza. Our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce imported from Italy, Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, and Beyond Meat plant-based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, and is topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses. All this deliciousness is on top of OGGI Foods’ custom gluten-free hand-stretched Beets Crust.

