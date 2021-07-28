FLSmidth in Final Talks to Buy ThyssenKrupp Mining Business
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth remains in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business.FLSmidth says parties have progressed the discussions and entered the final stage of negotiationsFLSmidth says the transaction …
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth remains in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business.
- FLSmidth says parties have progressed the discussions and entered the final stage of negotiations
- FLSmidth says the transaction remains at a non-binding stage
