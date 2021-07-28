,,We are very pleased with the result of Q2 as all our companies showed better results compared to same period last year and higher than we expected for the quarter. The cashflow and financial position of Festi is very strong.

Our employees have performed very well as usual and shown great determination in demanding circumstances. We managed to finish the last salescondition set by the Competition Authority with sale of our store Kjarval in Hella where the COVID-19 pandemic played part in the delay. Agreement was made with the City of Reykjavík on reduction of petrol station within city limits at the end of June after many years of negotations. It is the management opinion that the contract is favourable for Festi and important in the energy transition we are facing. Festi‘s goal is to be leading when it comes to enviromental issues and social responsibility." says Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi.

