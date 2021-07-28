checkAd

Festi hf. Financial results for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 18:33  |  20   |   |   

Main results

  • Margin from sales of goods and services was ISK 6,106 million compared to ISK 5,224 million in Q2 2020.
  • EBITDA was ISK 2,458 million compared to ISK 1,703 million in Q2 2020, increase of 44.3%.
  • Gross margin from sales was 25.1% compared to 35.2% in Q2 2020.
  • Operating expenses relating to COVID-19 was ISK 26 million compared to ISK 115 million in Q2 2020.
  • Equity was ISK 29,206 million and equity ratio 35.2% compared to 35.7% at the end of 2020.
  • Net interest-bearing debt without lease liabilities ISK 29,206 million in Q2 2021 compared to ISK 29,986 million at year-end 2020.
  • Sale of 4 properties to Reitir at the end of the quarter.  All conditions of the sale are expected to be fulfilled in Q3 2021.  Estimated gain from the sale is ISK 469 million.
  • EBITDA forecast for 2021 was increased July 15th by ISK 900 million and is now ISK 8,800– 9,200 million excluding estimated gain from the sale to Reitir.


Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi:

,,We are very pleased with the result of Q2 as all our companies showed better results compared to same period last year and higher than we expected for the quarter. The cashflow and financial position of Festi is very strong.

Our employees have performed very well as usual and shown great determination in demanding circumstances. We managed to finish the last salescondition set by the Competition Authority with sale of our store Kjarval in Hella where the COVID-19 pandemic played part in the delay. Agreement was made with the City of Reykjavík on reduction of petrol station within city limits at the end of June after many years of negotations. It is the management opinion that the contract is favourable for Festi and important in the energy transition we are facing.  Festi‘s goal is to be leading when it comes to enviromental issues and social responsibility."  says Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi.

Further information is found in the Company announcement attached.


Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Festi hf. Financial results for Q2 2021 Main results Margin from sales of goods and services was ISK 6,106 million compared to ISK 5,224 million in Q2 2020.EBITDA was ISK 2,458 million compared to ISK 1,703 million in Q2 2020, increase of 44.3%.Gross margin from sales was 25.1% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board