Alexander’s Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

PARAMUS, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially impact the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





