Alexander’s Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

PARAMUS, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.



Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.