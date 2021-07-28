checkAd

Medacta Expands Hip Revision Portfolio, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Implants for Acetabulum and Femur

Medacta Expands Hip Revision Portfolio, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Implants for Acetabulum and Femur

Medacta Expands Hip Revision Portfolio, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Implants for Acetabulum and Femur


CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 28 July 2021 - Medacta is announcing the first surgeries utilizing its
AMIS(R)-K Long, Iliac Screw Mpact(R) 3D Metal, and 3D Metal(R) B-Cage, after each of the items received CE marking. These new products, alongside the M-Vizion(R) Modular Femoral Revision Stem, further broaden the Medacta Hip Revision Platform.

"Medacta is constantly striving to provide surgeons with the versatility required to meet their patients' needs, whether it's a complex primary case or a difficult revision," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "By further expanding our Hip Revision Platform, we are well-positioned to meet our goal of being a uniquely valuable partner for hip surgeons worldwide. The introduction of these new products and the next exciting ones that will be launched in the coming months are evidence of our commitment to supporting surgeons in providing personalized treatments for patients, so that they can return to a healthy and active lifestyle," added Siccardi.

ACETABULUM
The 3D Metal B-Cage is the latest addition to Medacta Reinforcement Cages Portfolio allowing surgeons to cover even the most challenging acetabular revision cases with major bone defects. Featuring an anatomical, anterior-friendly design, that simplifies implant introduction and thanks to the innovative design of the dome and flanges, an enhanced range of sizes, and the unique compatibility with lag and compression polyaxial locking screws, the 3DMetal B-Cage enables surgeons to bridge acetabular areas of bone loss or acetabular fractures with a brilliant approach.

An enhancement to the Mpact System for primary and complex hip revision procedures, the Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal is a cementless acetabular ultra-porous titanium shell with a modular polyaxial iliac screw. It provides surgeons with a comprehensive and versatile range of options to address a variety of complex hip replacement cases. The Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal is particularly appropriate in settings with extensive acetabular bone loss or special anatomy as it makes use of the iliac isthmus for support and fixation.

