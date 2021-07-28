checkAd

Redbox Entertainment Partners With Charles Murray and Marc Danon’s Command Films for Feature Film Slate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 19:00  |  24   |   |   

Redbox Entertainment, the company’s original entertainment division, is partnering with Command Films, the new production company founded by writer and executive producer Charles Murray and veteran film executive Marc Danon on a multi-picture slate of programming. Redbox will distribute six films over the next three years that support Command’s mandate to create content amplifying Black voices and experiences within commercial genres through the partnership.

“Redbox reaches diverse and vibrant communities across America, and our commitment to improving systemic inequalities through representation provides the ideal platform to elevate underrepresented voices and the art they create,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “When Marc introduced the plan he and Charles put forth with Command, I knew the partnership would provide an opportunity to develop films that entertain and inspire audiences while giving them ways to connect through stories that move them.”

Murray has been a writer, producer, and director for over twenty years. The multihyphenate has been a staple talent for Lucasfilm and Marvel and has written, and Executive Produced major television series, including Sons of Anarchy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Luke Cage. Most recently, Murray served as showrunner for the Netflix limited series True Story starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes and set up Blood Brothers – an eight-episode limited series with A&E Studios that chronicled the fated friendship between Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X. Danon, who also serves as Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment, is a programming veteran who has acquired critical and commercial hits, including John Wick, Dear White People, and Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.

“Independent filmmaking has been my North Star all my life,” says Murray. “At the heart of this partnership lies a mutual passion and deep respect for Black creatives and the desire to ensure their exceptional talent is felt within the industry.”

“Galen has made it clear that Redbox is committed to championing content that brings diverse perspectives to the world,” said Danon. “His call to action aligned perfectly with what Charles and I have been developing over the past few years – stories that entertain, educate, and inspire, one film at a time.”

The strategic partnership is the newest development in Redbox’s expansion into original content and distribution in theaters, On Demand, and through Redbox kiosks. Since its inception in 2019, Redbox Entertainment has released more than 21 films, including Capone (Tom Hardy), Shadow in the Cloud (Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson), SAS: Red Notice (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose), and American Traitor: The True Story of Axis Sally (Al Pacino and Meadow Williams). Last year, Redbox announced a partnership with Basil Iwanyk to form Asbury Park Pictures, launching a slate of twelve action features. The venture’s first production, Black Site, recently wrapped production.

Over the past two years, Redbox has transformed into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear, and on-demand (AVOD).

About Redbox:

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM,” “SGAMU,” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox’s nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

Seaport Global Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Redbox Entertainment Partners With Charles Murray and Marc Danon’s Command Films for Feature Film Slate Redbox Entertainment, the company’s original entertainment division, is partnering with Command Films, the new production company founded by writer and executive producer Charles Murray and veteran film executive Marc Danon on a multi-picture slate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Redbox and Quiver Expand Original Film Slate Acquire True-Crime Thriller “BANDIT” Based on the Best-Selling Novel The Flying Bandit Starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten