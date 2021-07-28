Transaction in Own Shares
Downing FOUR VCT plc (the "Company")
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Transaction in Own Shares
28 July 2021
Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 28 July 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Generalist ordinary shares of 0.1p each
|15,924
|67.16p
|0.03%
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Healthcare ordinary shares of 0.1p each
|16,990
|81.60p
|0.07%
