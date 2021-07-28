Transaction in Own Shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 28.07.2021, 19:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 19:00 | Downing FOUR VCT plc (the "Company")

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Transaction in Own Shares

28 July 2021 Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 28 July 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation: No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Generalist ordinary shares of 0.1p each 15,924 67.16p 0.03%

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Healthcare ordinary shares of 0.1p each 16,990 81.60p 0.07%









