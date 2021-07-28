checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

Downing FOUR VCT plc (the "Company")
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
28 July 2021

 Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 28 July 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

  No.
purchased 		Price paid
per share 		% of class
in issue
Generalist ordinary shares of 0.1p each 15,924 67.16p 0.03%


  No.
purchased 		Price paid
per share 		% of class
in issue
Healthcare ordinary shares of 0.1p each 16,990 81.60p 0.07%






