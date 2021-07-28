Tricida to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, August 9, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Monday, August 9, 2021. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and business progress. The webcast or call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida will host its Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Monday August 9, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The webcast and slide presentation or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call Monday, August 9, 2021 4:30 pm Eastern Time Webcast: IR.Tricida.com Dial-In: (877) 377-5478 International: (629) 228-0740 Conference ID: 9679330

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.



About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (also known as TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis and slow CKD progression in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.