TPG Telecom Selects Infinera’s ICE6 800G Solution to Boost Pacific Submarine Cable Capacity by 50 Percent

PPC-1 is TPG Telecom’s ultra-long-haul cable system connecting Australia and Guam, including connectivity to Papua New Guinea. It has two fiber pairs spanning approximately 7,000 kilometers, with 78 repeaters spaced approximately 92 kilometers apart. The submarine cable is a major gateway for North America and other Asia Pacific destinations.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPG Telecom and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a major technology upgrade of TPG Telecom’s submarine cable connecting Australia and Guam to significantly boost cable capacity and improve reliability leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution.

Using the latest technology from Infinera, the project will boost data capacity on this key internet backbone link by 50 percent, from 8 terabits per second currently to 12 terabits per second. Enabling direct connectivity to key Sydney points of presence (POPs) is part of this upgrade, delivering seamless connections for TPG Telecom customers beyond the landing station.

TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik said, “We are increasing the capacity of this vital international link by 50 percent to meet the growing data requirements of our customers, which is being driven by booming demand for cloud computing and video streaming.”

“With this investment, TPG Telecom confirms its long-term commitment to provide international services to Australia,” said Mr. Kezik.

“Infinera is excited to collaborate with TPG Telecom to deploy our industry-leading ICE6 800G solution on its critical subsea network, offering higher-speed bandwidth and more capacity and arming TPG Telecom with the ability to deliver new high-speed connectivity services,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

TPG Telecom has received the necessary regulatory approvals to modify relevant PPC-1 assets. The upgrade works are expected to be completed this year.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom is an Australian telecommunications company which is home to some of Australia’s most-loved telecommunications brands including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and felix. TPG Telecom owns and operates mobile and fixed networks that are connecting Australia for the better. In addition to its PPC-1 assets, TPG Telecom is party to agreements which provide it with access to the Southern Cross cable connecting Australia to the US, and an agreement giving it indefeasible rights to use the SEA-US submarine cable between Guam and California. SEA-US extends the reach of TPG Telecom’s directly controlled network into the main hub of internet content in the US. TPG Telecom also has international links into New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.