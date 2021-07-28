checkAd

DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE

Ransomware Recovery Platform Is Primary Focus – Live Demos for All Attendees

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS - ATDSD), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce its premiere virtual sponsorship at Black Hat USA. This year’s hybrid event will be held both in-person in Las Vegas, NV, and online on August 4-5. Data443 will showcase in the virtual Business Hall, where our experts will be available to discuss the vast array of Data443 technology capabilities, including ransomware recovery, data classification, governance, and encryption.

“We’re so excited to be part of this show. Unlike our competition, often relegated to merely reporting on ransomware as it rips through their customers’ networks, our programs and protocols stops ransomware dead in its tracks and make any information egressed useless to anyone,” says Data443 CEO & Founder Jason Remillard. “We’re ready to hit the ground running and excited to kick off our tradeshow run for the rest of the year – we should see over 10,000 new prospects in Q3 and Q4 during our show calendar. It’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to connect with our peers and colleagues, and Black Hat is providing us the opportunity to do it again after over a year apart.”

Attendees can meet the Data443 Team by scheduling 1:1 meetings and chatting within the Black Hat Swapcard platform. Attendees who visit our booth will also have the option to enter into two raffle drawings at the end of the Conference for a chance to win Bose Audio Sunglasses and a Nintendo Switch. For more information on the Data443 portfolio offering and raffle entries, visit the Data443 Team during posted virtual Business Hall hours.

Data443’s published show calendar is subject to change due to business and pandemic conditions but is updated regularly at: https://data443.com/upcoming_events/

Press and Analysts for product reviews may contact info@data443.com for scheduling.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

