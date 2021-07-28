checkAd

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for 4,629,630 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price per share of $2.70, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to Xenetic totaled approximately $12.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Additionally, Xenetic issued to the investor warrants to purchase up to 4,629,630 shares of common stock. The warrants to purchase 4,629,630 shares of common stock have an exercise price of $3.30 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire three and one half years from the earlier of (a) the six month anniversary of the initial exercise date and (b) the date that the registration statement registering all of the warrant shares underlying the warrants is declared effective. The potential gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $15.3 million. No assurance can be given that any of the warrants will be exercised. Xenetic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital purposes.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investor, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the shares of common stock, common stock equivalents, and shares of common stock underlying the warrants described above within 30 days.

